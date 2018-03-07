Who Are the Awan Brothers And Why Do They Matter?

The Fault Lines hosts and guests will also discuss extreme weather and climate, the economics of tariffs and trade wars, U.S. Middle East policy, and other trending issues in the "Divided States of America."
Scheduled Guests:
Zach Daniel — Emmy Award winning Chief Meteorologist for WTVR | Topic: #Noreaster Madness
Ted Rall — award winning editorial cartoonist and columnist | Topic: Mainstream vs. Independent Media-why we need several perspectives
Luke Rosiak — Reporter for The Daily Caller | Topic: The Story of the #AwanBrothers
Mark Frost — economics professor | Topic: Tariffs, Trade Wars, and the Economy
Erielle Davidson — Research Assistant at The Hoover Institution | Topic: Middle East Political Analysis
