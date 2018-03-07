Who Are the Awan Brothers And Why Do They Matter?

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Garland Nixon and Lee Stranahan will take deep dives reporting the underreported news. Garland, Lee, and guests will discuss the Awan Brothers, who they are, what they did, and why the mainstream media has barely mentioned them.

The Fault Lines hosts and guests will also discuss extreme weather and climate, the economics of tariffs and trade wars, U.S. Middle East policy, and other trending issues in the "Divided States of America."

Scheduled Guests:

Zach Daniel — Emmy Award winning Chief Meteorologist for WTVR | Topic: #Noreaster Madness

Ted Rall — award winning editorial cartoonist and columnist | Topic: Mainstream vs. Independent Media-why we need several perspectives

Luke Rosiak — Reporter for The Daily Caller | Topic: The Story of the #AwanBrothers

Mark Frost — economics professor | Topic: Tariffs, Trade Wars, and the Economy

Erielle Davidson — Research Assistant at The Hoover Institution | Topic: Middle East Political Analysis

