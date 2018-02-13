Trump Budget Plan: Big Spending, Record Deficits, Deep Programs Cuts

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Garland Nixon and Lee Stranahan analyze the Trump Budget proposals including $1.5 Trillion in new spending for big business under “infrastructure,” $billions for new nuclear weapons, and more.

The budget would also slash or zero out funding for public education and information including NPR (National Public Radio) and PBS (the Public Broadcasting Service) and eliminate or cut back dozens of other programs. Does this budget represent American values? Will it help or hurt the already-volatile economy?

Garland, Lee, and guests will discuss the newly-released Trump Administration Budget proposals, controversy over bias at the FBI and domestic spying, immigration, inner city crime and employment statistics, cannabis policy and entrepreneurship, and the upcoming Russian Election, as well as the other top news of the day in the "Divided States of America."

Scheduled Guests, Topics, and Notes-subject to change: (Show 7-10 AM ET Tuesday Feb 13)

Carl Cannon — Washington Bureau Chief for RealClearPolitics | Topic: Attacking the FBI is an Unalienable American Right w/ @CarlCannon

Paul McKinley — Chicago Community Organizer | Topic: Immigration & Inner City Crime/Job Stats

Adam Eidenger Cannabis entrepreneur [in studio]

Andrei Nekrasov — Writer and Film Maker | Topic: Breaking Down the Upcoming Russian Election

