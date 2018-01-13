Trump Comments on Immigration Spark Outrage

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Garland Nixon and Lee Stranahan talk about President Trump's reported newest controversial remarks on immigration. Do these comments poison hopes of "bipartisan comprehensive immigration reform" or will Trump's words blow over with little tangible impact?

Scheduled Guests: (Show 7-10 AM ET)

J. Miles Coleman — Elections analyst for Decision Desk HQ | Topic: 2018 Senate Races

Rob Kall — Inventor, writer, founder OpEdNews.com | Topic: Trump's Nuclear Trigger Finger

Roger Stone — Political Strategist | Topic: Roger's take on Steve Bannon

Mike McPhate — Journalism instructor at Cal Poly; Writes the California Sun Newsletter | Topic: California Politics & The California Sun Newsletter

Michael Krieger — Founder of LibertyBlitzkrieg.com | Topic: The Global Financial System

The 2018 midterm elections will be pivotal to President Trump's ability to pass his agenda during the second half of his first term. J. Miles Coleman, an elections analyst for Decision Desk HQ, joins Fault Lines to talk about some of his research and trends to watch for in the midterm elections.

Garland and Lee are also joined by longtime political operative Roger Stone who gives his thoughts on Steve Bannon's fall from grace. Did Steve accomplish any of his goals in the White House, and what are his plans for his future post-Breitbart?

The show closes for the week having a conversation about the global financial system with Michael Krieger of LibertyBlitzkrieg.com. How are central banks planning to maintain monetary control while cryptocurrencies and other alternatives threaten to disrupt how economies function.

