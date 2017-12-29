Fault Lines 2017 Political Year in Review

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Garland Nixon and Lee Stranahan talk with a series of guests about their thoughts on what 2017 brought politically and what may be on the horizon for 2018. They also talk about the breaking news of a suicide bombing in Kabul which has killed at least 40 people.

Scheduled Guests: (Show 7-10 AM ET)

E Ethelbert Miller — Writer, literary activist, former board chair, Institute for Policy Studies | Topic: Year in review

Joel Segal — National Director, Justice Action Mobilization Network (Jammin) Former Congressional Staffer | Topic: year in review

John Kiriakou (In-Studio) — Former CIA Whistleblower and Co-Host of Loud and Clear | Topic: Deep State Year in Review

Ariel Gold — Co-director CODEPINK | Topic: Middle East year in review, recent arrest of 3 women activists including a 16-year old

Paul Kawika Martin — Peace Action Senior Director for Policy and Political Affairs | Topic Year in review positive & negative actions & decisions

Michael Krieger — Founder of LibertyBlitzkrieg.com | Topic: Reflecting on 2017

A massive suicide attack in Kabul, Afghanistan has left over 40 dead and dozens more injured. What is the security situation in the country and what are the goals for the Trump administration in the region?

Fault Lines has spent much of the past few months focusing on foreign policy. Today's show will continue that trend with several segments dedicated to international issues including an in-studio guest appearance from CIA whistleblower and fellow Sputnik radio host, John Kiriakou.

Garland and Lee close the show having a conversation with Michael Krieger of LibertyBlitzkrieg.com. The former Wall Street analyst and forward thinking Krieger reflects on 2017 and what he will be keeping an eye on in the coming year.

