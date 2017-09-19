Trump Addresses UN, Mueller Targets Manafort, and Pelosi Heckled by Dreamers

Garland Nixon and Lee Stranahan discuss Trump’s address to the UN. They also talk about new reporting from the NYT and CNN about Robert Mueller and Paul Manafort. Nancy Pelosi had an event in San Francisco to protect Dreamers that descended into chaos.

On this episode of ‘Fault Lines' hosts Garland Nixon and Lee Stranahan recap the days headlines and are joined by John Kiriakou to discuss Trump's address to the United Nations. They also discuss Nancy Pelosi's event in support of Dreamers that backfired and turned into a shouting match.

In the second hour, former Louisiana state Senator Elbert Guillory joins the show to talk about Civil Rights and identity politics. The hosts also discuss the situation involving Sputnik and the FCC. Alabama news reporter Paul Gattis comes on air as a guest to discuss the Alabama Republican Senate runoff.

In the third hour, "Fault Lines" hosts Garland Nixon and Lee Stranahan are joined by Medea Benjamin to talk about Saudi influence and arms deals. Barbara Arnwine also joins the show to discuss Civil Rights and Voter Rights.

