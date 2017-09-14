Voting Rights, Hillary's Book and More

Donald Trump’s new Voting Commission is off to a rocky start. Garland and Lee discuss voting issues with guests Logan Churchwell and Andrea Miller.

What happened during the 2016 election? Hillary Clinton's new book seeks to answer that question. Special guest Laura Loomer discusses her close encounter of the Clinton kind.

Bernie Sanders' will file his Medicare for All legislation today. Garland and Lee discuss Healthcare Reform with special guests Joel Segal, Donna Smith, and Dr. Bill Honigman.

Former Trump advisor Steve Bannon's 60 Minutes appearance is still sending shockwaves through American politics. Garland and Lee welcome Peter Duke to examine the civil war within the GOP.

Lee has uncovered scandals regarding Native American children in South Dakota. He and Garland will discuss the alarming ongoing abuses of basic human rights there.

