Trump Visits Storm-Ravaged Texas

With Tropical Storm Harvey leaving thousands in Texas homeless, President Trump and the First Lady paid a visit. Was the President really helping or just doing the expected Presidential photo op? Lee and Garland discuss it in the first round.

In round two, they discuss a new executive order from the president that rescinds a previous order from the Obama administration designed to ‘demilitarize' the police. With the threats facing the police, who was right: Obama or Trump?

Finally, writer Louise Mensch fell for fake information as part of her crusade to link President Trump to Russia and wrongdoing. We'll discuss why a writer she works with was forced into an apology.

