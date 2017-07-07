Guests Dog the Bounty Hunter & Beth; President Trump Lands in Europe

© AFP 2017/ JANEK SKARZYNSKI Telling Half-Truths for Full Marks: Why Trump Supports Polish Myths

President Trump is in Europe, and in today's show Garland and Lee will discuss his speech and press conferences this morning in Poland as well as his meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

In the second round, the president established a commission looking into voting and over 40 states have refused to cooperate. Is this fair resistance to a Trump overreach or simply bureaucrats trying to cover up problems in the election system?

In round three, Garland and Lee are joined by Dog the Bounty Hunter and Beth Chapman, who will discuss their political activism on behalf of the bail bonds industry. Is "criminal justice reform" the real goal of reformers who want to get rid of money bail?

