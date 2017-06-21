In round one of today's show, Garland and Lee have breaking news on an ominous new tweet about North Korea by President Trump and they'll talk about a special election in Georgia that has turned into the most expensive House race in history.
Then in round three, we'll discuss two stories. First, new details have emerged in the brutal murder of a teenager in Virginia; will it change the media narrative? And second, the Senate Democrats are waging war on what they claim is a secret health care bill by the GOP; who's telling the truth?
That's all coming up on today's episode of Fault Lines with Nixon and Stranahan.
