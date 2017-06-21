In round one of today's show, Garland and Lee have breaking news on an ominous new tweet about North Korea by President Trump and they'll talk about a special election in Georgia that has turned into the most expensive House race in history.

In round two, the President did a photo-op with the President of Ukraine as the Treasury Department announces new sanctions against Russia… but there's a LOT more here than meets the eye. We'll make you smarter…

Then in round three, we'll discuss two stories. First, new details have emerged in the brutal murder of a teenager in Virginia; will it change the media narrative? And second, the Senate Democrats are waging war on what they claim is a secret health care bill by the GOP; who's telling the truth?

That's all coming up on today's episode of Fault Lines with Nixon and Stranahan.

