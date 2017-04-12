Trump Foreign Policy 180: What It Means and Who's Behind It

As US Secretary of State Tillerson heads to Moscow, co-hosts Garland Nixon and Lee Stranahan talk about the Trump administration's turnaround on foreign policy and how it impacts the situations in North Korea and Syria. They also discuss whether Ivanka Trump and her husband Jerad Kushner are behind the shocking shift in direction from what candidate Trump ran on.

Then, Nixon and Stranahan talk about whether the Republicans "stole" the Supreme Court nomination and how minted Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch will impact issues like law and order.

