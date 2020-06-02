Thailand Crushes the COVID-19 Curve

As the coronavirus pandemic is crushed in some countries and continues to spread in others, Max and Stacy talk to Professor Steve Keen, author of Debunking Economics, about his experience in Europe and then Thailand. They discuss the role of the hollowed-out manufacturing industry in America for their inability to provide basic Personal Protection Equipment for its citizens and, therefore, the economy suffers as people are unable to work safely for want of a basic face mask. Tune into DOUBLE DOWN to hear more from Steve Keen about his experience in Thailand during pandemic.
