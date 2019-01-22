The Last Neoliberal

On today’s episode of Double Down, Max Keiser and Stacy Herbert talk to Professor Steve Keen about what the gilets jaunes protest in France can tell us about the economic cycle of history.

As the gilets jaunes protests continue to rage across France and as industrial production collapses across Europe, what will the European Central Bank do now that we are already trapped in a zero percent interest rates world? And what is the cause of all the unrest in France and beyond? Double Down talks to Professor Steve Keen, author of "Debunking Economics," who believes that we are living in a post-labor world, a world in which banks are too powerful and the economy has too many financial engineers and not enough real engineers. And, so, what's the plan by ‘masters of the financial universe' at the central banks and in the halls of power? Keen believes the plan is to get us out of cash so that negative interest rates can be imposed on deposits. Are we in a hole of far too much private debt out of which we cannot dig? Tune into Double Down to hear Steve Keen's answers.

