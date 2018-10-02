Bitcoin for Africa, Bitcoin for All

As nations follow China back into Africa and everyone wants a piece of the resources pie, Double Down talks to Alakanani Itireleng of the Satoshi Centre about how bitcoin can help individuals retain their economic sovereignty. While Africa is often associated with the oldest store of value — gold — Alakanani would like the newest store of value — bitcoin — to deliver freedom for all, including Africans, from inflation and government incompetence. Botswana has just celebrated 52 years of ‘independence,' but, perhaps, she suggests, it has been merely 52 years more of ‘dependence,' for no nation is actually free to trade without the permission of the sovereign who prints the US Dollar. Finally, they discuss the international community of bitcoin, an identity without borders. Tune into Double Down to hear more.

