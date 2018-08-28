Deplatformed From the Public Square

As half of America continues to struggle with the trauma of Hillary Clinton losing, many have been accused of causing her to lose: from the Russian President to the average dumb American who can't stop him or herself from retweeting ‘fake news.' Into this ever-escalating hysteria has entered the drive (often by journalists) to get the corporate monopolies which run the public squares that are the three or four social media outlets to shut down those voices that are considered ‘alt-right' or, more often, left wing. While the mainstream media focuses on covering the deplatforming of the well-known conspiracy theorist, Alex Jones, who was targeted simultaneously by all platforms at the same moment, the fact is that most Americans losing their access to social media have turned out to be left-wing activists from Black Lives Matters to anti-fascists in Washington DC. And who exactly is helping these social media giants deplatform Americans? None other than the Atlantic Council, which is financed by NATO, the US State Department and several Gulf monarchies. Tune in to hear what Michael Krieger has to say about this trend toward shutting down voices.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com