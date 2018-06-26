Almost All Wars are Trade Wars

As Steve Mnuchin, the US Treasury Secretary, insists he is not afraid of China taking the nuclear option of dumping US Treasury bonds, the President, Donald Trump, heats up the trade war by threatening tariffs on $450 billion worth of goods made in China. But it's not only China; Trump is threatening to take his trade war global and slapping tariffs on everyone from Germany to Canada. Max's theory on Trump's otherwise inexplicable behavior is that the President is seeking to reduce the Pentagon's global footprint, and, thus, overseas budget and bring that money home. But is this really possible? And is it really so easy? Tune into Double Down to hear more.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com