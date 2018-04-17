RBS Sold Services to Clients to 'Hang Themselves'

On today’s episode of Double Down, Max Keiser and Stacy Herbert talk to Scottish businessman, Neil Mitchell, about the latest on the Royal Bank of Scotland’s ‘inappropriate’ behavior.

As parliamentary hearings begin into some of the most ‘inappropriate' behavior by the Royal Bank of Scotland toward the small and medium-sized enterprises that they — allegedly — helped put out of business. Internal memos recently published prove that RBS managers encouraged their bank executives to sell clients services they ‘normally cannot afford.' Many were pushed into bankruptcy but not before the same memo shows managers suggested clients ‘go hang themselves.' Neil Mitchell's business was one of these clients. He, along with many others, are taking group litigation to pursue the bank for their losses, which he puts at over £120 billion. Next up is US justice: tune in to hear what Mitchell plans.

