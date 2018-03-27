Trade Wars, Food Stamps and Tariffs

As Trump escalates his threats of tariffs on China, will there be a trade war that follows? Dan Collins of TheChinaMoneyReport.com believes it's a ‘win-win' situation for China as they wanted to reduce their steel capacity anyway. China is, furthermore, the number one trading partner for many nations so there are many other trade partners with whom to expand commerce. In terms of fighting back against China's advantage, Collins thinks tax cuts may help as China has sucked in tech multinationals with promises of zero percent taxes for the first 3 to 4 years and then rising to just 24% at the most. The biggest challenge, however, will be producing or selling something that the Chinese consumer might want from America — other than opioids, credit default swaps and food stamps, there isn't really much the USA produces, says Dan Collins of TheChinaMoneyReport.com. Tune in for more on the potential trade war with China.

