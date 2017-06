Social Cleansing in the UK

As many dozens perish in a tower block fire in west London that spread rapidly due to cladding used in a recent refurbishment to improve the "eyesore" that the building was to the nearby wealthy oligarchs but at a saving of £5,000 for shareholders due to the flammable nature of said shoddy cladding, Double Down asksof TheCanary.co for the deeper significance of this appalling tragedy. Amidst the decadence of the surrounding mostly empty luxury mansions, Topple argues this is the direct result of austerity and its war on the poor. He tells Double Down that this is nothing less than social cleansing and as continued cutbacks hit other social services, we can expect similar tragedies in the future.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com.