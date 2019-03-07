The US’ Anti-Venezuelan Coalition; Russia & the GCC; the Post-Hillary Democrats

The US’ plans to formalise an international coalition against Venezuela are being justified by the Monroe Doctrine and seek to institutionalise the strategic concept of “Fortress America”.

This week's show starts off by covering Prime Minister Medvedev's visit to Bulgaria and the latest progress on bilateral relations. Then it analyzes the political unrest in Algeria after the country's ailing leader decided to seek a fifth term in office next month. After that, the next topic is the state of the Democratic presidential campaign after Hillary ruled out running. Once that's done, the show switches to talking about Lavrov's tour of the GCC and Russia's growing relations with the Gulf Monarchies. And finally, our top story of the week is the US' plans to institutionalize its international coalition against Venezuela.

