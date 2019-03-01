“Zircon Missile Scandal”; Turkey Talks About Xinjiang; UK to Ban Hezbollah

This week's show starts off by talking about how the torching of an Ebola treatment center in the Congo could portend a new form of "zombie"-driven biological warfare in Central Africa. Then it moves along to analyzing the implications of the year-long state of emergency that was recently imposed in Sudan. After that, the next topic is the controversy surrounding the UK's announcement that it wants to ban Hezbollah's political wing. Once that's done, the penultimate subject of discussion is Turkey's vocal but nevertheless toned-down rhetoric about the situation in China's Xinjiang. And finally, our top story of the week is how the Mainstream Media manufactured the "Zircon missile scandal" after a popular Russian TV host did a program about how these munitions could potentially hit the US.

