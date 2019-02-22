Smollett's Staged Hate Crime?; Polish-Israeli Holocaust Row; EU Terror Citizens

The famous homosexual African-American actor Jussie Smollett with charged with one felony count of disorderly conduct for filing a false police report alleging that he was the victim of a hate crime.

This week's show starts off by discussing the significance of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman's Asia tour to Pakistan, India, and China. Then it explains the double standard that Facebook imposed in order to censor several popular Russia-connected pages. Next, the program moves along to addressing the reason why the US is so insistent that the EU take back its terrorist citizens from Syria. After that, the penultimate subject of discussion is the surprise re-eruption of the Polish-Israeli Holocaust row that was thought to have been settled last year. And finally, our top story of the week is the Chicago police charging the famous homosexual African-American actor Jussie Smollett with one felony count of disorderly conduct for filing a false police report alleging that he was the victim of a hate crime.

