Japanese-German Alliance; Pope in UAE; Afghan Opposition Meeting in Moscow

Japan agreed to team up with Germany against Trump after Merkel’s visit to the East Asian nation, which advances the recent trend of Tokyo behaving more independently to Washington’s chagrin.

This week's program begins by explaining why France bombed Chadian rebels that invaded the Central African country from Libya. Then it explains what Trump really has in mind when he pledged to keep US troops in Iraq to "watch Iran". After that, the next topic is the importance of the unofficial Afghan opposition meeting that just took place in Moscow. Once that's done, the penultimate subject of discussion is the mix of peacemaking and hypocritical optics that marked Pope Francis' visit to the UAE. And finally, our top story of the week is Japan teaming up with Germany against Trump.

