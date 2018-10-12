Mexican Opium Legalization?; German-Italian Migrant Scandal; Tropical Trump

This week's program begins by discussing the post-election coalition-forming process in Latvia which might see the country's most popular and, incidentally, Russian-friendly party lead the NATO-member state. Then we swing around to talking about the upcoming summit between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, which will be their first meeting since last month's tragedy. After that, the next topic on our countdown is the reasons why right-wing Brazilian presidential candidate Jair Bolsonaro's strong showing in last weekend's elections might see the "Tropical Trump" win the second round later this month. Once that's done, our penultimate subject of discussion is the dispute between Germany and Italy over whether the regional Bavarian government will indeed ship some migrants back to Italy, which Rome says it's totally against. And finally, our top story of the week is the far-reaching implications for the US if the incoming Mexican government goes through with the current Defense Minister's suggestion to legalize opium for medicinal use.

