Chinese-Israeli Port Deal, US Ends Palestinian Aid, Iran Hits Kurds in Iraq

We start off this week's show by discussing the implications of Trump's latest Executive Order authorizing him to sanction anyone accused of "meddling" in the US' elections. Building off of that, we then talk about why Senator Ted Cruz is lobbying to prevent a Chinese company from purchasing a Mexican radio station that broadcasts into the US. After that, our next topic is how Iran admitted to a recent missile strike against Kurdish militants in Iraq. Once that's done, we then take a look at the significance of the US ending its last aid program to the Palestinians. And finally, our top story of the week is China's plans to operate the Israeli port of Haifa.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
All comments
Show new comments (0)