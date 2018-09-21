Chinese-Israeli Port Deal, US Ends Palestinian Aid, Iran Hits Kurds in Iraq

China’s plans to operate the Israeli port of Haifa represent a direct challenge to the US’ already failing leadership in the Mideast and set the self-proclaimed Jewish State up to be the subject of a tug-of-war between both Great Powers.

We start off this week's show by discussing the implications of Trump's latest Executive Order authorizing him to sanction anyone accused of "meddling" in the US' elections. Building off of that, we then talk about why Senator Ted Cruz is lobbying to prevent a Chinese company from purchasing a Mexican radio station that broadcasts into the US. After that, our next topic is how Iran admitted to a recent missile strike against Kurdish militants in Iraq. Once that's done, we then take a look at the significance of the US ending its last aid program to the Palestinians. And finally, our top story of the week is China's plans to operate the Israeli port of Haifa.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com