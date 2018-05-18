No S-300s to Syria, Malaysian Multipolarity, US-Pakistan Diplomat Dispute

The widespread rage that erupted in the Alt-Media Community over Russia’s recent decision to not send S-300 anti-air missiles to Syria is totally misplaced and based on the false premise that Moscow had supposedly promised to do this last month.

We start off this week's show by commenting on Georgia's so-called "Rave Revolution". After that, we move along to discussing the significance of the new train route that opened up between China and Iran. Once that's done, our next topic is how the US and Pakistan imposed restrictions on the movements of one another's diplomats. Drawing near the end of our show, we then take to talking about the geopolitical implications of last week's elections in Malaysia. And finally, our top story of the week debunks the disappointment that some in the Alt-Media Community are experiencing after Russia's recent decision not to send S-300 anti-air missiles to Syria and explains the false origins of their feelings.

