China's Tariffs, US-Greece-Turkey "Turbulence," France & the Kurds

China swiftly responded to Trump’s tariffs with economic restrictions of its own, signaling that the trade war is here to stay and is bound to continue heating up in the future.

This week's show begins by talking about the recent Chinese-Vietnamese verbal agreement to settle their South China Sea dispute through talks. Then it touches upon the significance of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman acknowledging that Syrian President Assad will more than likely remain in office. After that, it analyzes Paris' decision to dispatch troops to northern Syria in support of the Kurds. Once that's done, the program explains the meaning behind the US ambassador's to Greece ominous warning that Turkey's relations with the US and Greece will go through "turbulence" this year. And finally, our top story of the week is China imposing anti-American tariffs in response to Trump's trade war.

