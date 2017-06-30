Erdogan's NATO Anger, China's "AfPak" Talks, Shipping Container Missiles

Then the program takes a look at the US’ plans for an orbital spy network and a “space corps”. Afterwards, we discuss why Israel’s successful testing of a shipping container missile is a game-changer in more ways than one. Next, we analyze the importance of China’s “AfPak” crisis management mechanism and its strategic relevance in the current context. And finally, our top story of the week is how Turkish President Erdogan lashed out at the US for arming the Syrian Kurds and said that this goes against the very spirit of the NATO alliance.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com