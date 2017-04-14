Trump's Game-Changer in Syria, Palm Sunday Massacre, PRC-MY Pipeline Deal

Then we comment upon the palace intrigue in Trump's White House between Bannon and Kushner.

After that we take a look at the historic agreement between China and Myanmar to launch a long-delayed pipeline connecting the southern Chinese Province of Yunnan to the Indian Ocean.

Next, we examine the Palm Sunday massacre in Egypt and why the country's turned into Daesh's latest target.

Finally, our top story of the week is how Trump's cruise missile strike in Syria has the chance to bring about game-changing implications in the US' War of Terror on Syria.

