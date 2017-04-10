Egypt Government Approves Nationwide Emergency After Deadly Attacks on Churches

Earlier in the day, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Sisi announced a three-month state of emergency after two attacks on churches in Egypt's northern cities of Tanta and Alexandria.
"The cabinet in accordance with the laws and procedures stipulated in the constitution upheld the decision of the Republic's President to declare the nationwide state of emergency for three months beginning on Monday April 10 at 1:00 p.m.," the statement red, as quoted by the Youm7 media outlet.
Sunday's attacks on churches in Tanta and Alexandria killed at least 48 people and left at least 90 injured. The Islamic State (IS) terror group, which is outlawed in Russia, reportedly claimed responsibility for the terror acts and threatened further attacks in a statement published on social media.
The terror group had previously claimed responsibility for the attack that targeted St. Peter and St. Paul's Church in Cairo in December 2016 which claimed lives of dozens of people.
