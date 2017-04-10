Egypt Government Approves Nationwide Emergency After Deadly Attacks on Churches

© AFP 2017/ KHALED DESOUKI Israel Closes Egyptian Border After Deadly Blasts in Egypt's North

CAIRO (Sputnik) — The Egyptian government has approved the declaration of a three-month nationwide state of emergency from 1:00 p.m. local time (11:00 GMT) on Monday, a move which immediately followed the deadly terror attacks in the northern part of the country, the official statement read Monday.

Earlier in the day, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Sisi announced a three-month state of emergency after two attacks on churches in Egypt's northern cities of Tanta and Alexandria.

"The cabinet in accordance with the laws and procedures stipulated in the constitution upheld the decision of the Republic's President to declare the nationwide state of emergency for three months beginning on Monday April 10 at 1:00 p.m.," the statement red, as quoted by the Youm7 media outlet.

According to the document, the Armed Forces and police will ensure the necessary measures are taken to combat potential terror threats and the financing of terror activities. Measures will likewise be taken to secure law enforcement on the country's territory, ensure the safety of public and private property, and protect lives of citizens.

Sunday's attacks on churches in Tanta and Alexandria killed at least 48 people and left at least 90 injured. The Islamic State (IS) terror group, which is outlawed in Russia, reportedly claimed responsibility for the terror acts and threatened further attacks in a statement published on social media.

The terror group had previously claimed responsibility for the attack that targeted St. Peter and St. Paul's Church in Cairo in December 2016 which claimed lives of dozens of people.