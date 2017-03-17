'BRICS-Plus', Humanitarian Crisis in the Horn Of Africa, BJP Victory

After that, we take a look at the significance of this year's trilateral military drills between the US, South Korea, and Japan. Once that's done, we analyze the importance of the stunning victory that Prime Minister Modi's BJP just scored in the Uttar Pradesh regional elections. Then, we raise awareness about the massive humanitarian crisis that's unfolding in the Horn of Africa region. And finally, our top story of the week is China's "BRICS-Plus" proposal and the reason why India's not too happy about it.

