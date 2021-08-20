101 Years After The Ratification of the 19th Amendment, Voting Rights Are Still Under Attack

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Anoa Changa, movement journalist, to discuss a potential takeover of Fulton County elections by the Republican-controlled State Elections Board, the stakes of the potential takeover on both federal and local levels, and the idolization of politicians for doing the bare minimum despite their records

In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Ollie Vargas, writer and journalist with Radio Kawsachun Coca, to discuss Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador’s vision for a united Latin America and regional integration without the United States, Canada and the Organization of American States, the challenges that pro-US governments in Latin America pose to this idea, and the importance of Cuba to the idea of a sovereign Latin America.

In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Kim Ives, editor of the English Section of Haiti Liberte to discuss the political realities that prevent Haiti from responding to natural disasters, how NGOs closely tied with the US government swoop in to profit from disasters without helping Haitians, and the exclusion of millions of Haitians in finding solutions to Haiti’s problems.

Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Ted Rall, award-winning editorial cartoonist and columnist, and author of the new graphic novel, "The Stringer" to discuss the bomb threat and standoff on Capitol Hill and its relation to the history of "far-right" violence, the ongoing failure and brutality of the US in Afghanistan, how the long history of imperialism in Afghanistan has contributed to the current situation, and why the US was collecting biometric data of Afghans.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com