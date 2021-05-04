CIA Advertises "Intersectional” Agents, Biden Celebrates “Loyalty Day”

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Liberation News Editor Walter Smolarek to discuss the Biden administration’s statement proclaiming May 1st to be “Loyalty Day,” the long tradition of US presidents using the date to obscure working-class celebration of International Workers’ Day, and the links between “Loyalty Day” and the anti-communism latent in the US capitalist system.

In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Sonia Umanzor, a Salvadoran community activist who’s lived in the US as a political refugee since 1981, to discuss the recent move by President Nayib Bukele to dismiss El Salvador’s Supreme Court and Attorney General, why so many international observers are condemning the apparent attempt to eliminate any remaining judicial independence, and the US government’s well-documented history of propping up brutal right-wing regimes in El Salvador and beyond.

In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Kambale Musavuli with the Centre for Research on the Congo to discuss the move by the Democratic Republic of Congo to re-deploy over a million vaccines to neighboring countries before they expire, how the hoarding of vaccine supplies by nations in the Global North is leading to medical ‘apartheid’ in Africa and beyond, and the role of the African Union in efforts to provide a coordinated response to the covid pandemic on the continent.

Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Daryle Lamont Jenkins, Founder & Executive Director of One People's Project, to discuss the significance of the widely-mocked new CIA recruiting video emphasizing the “intersectional” values of their officers, how concerns that the FDA is targeting Black smokers are leading the Biden administration to walk back its attempt to ban the sale of menthol cigarettes, and the efforts by corporate media to rehabilitate so-called ‘moderate Republicans.’

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com