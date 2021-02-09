Ruling Class Exploiting Ignorance Amid Return to 'Normal' Neoliberalism

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Ali Abunimah, co-founder of electronicintifada.net and the author of 'One Country' and 'The Battle for Justice in Palestine,' to discuss the Israeli backlash to the announcement by the International Criminal Court that it has territorial jurisdiction to investigate suspected Israeli war crimes in Gaza and the West Bank, the predictable allegations by the apartheid government that any such investigation would be evidence of antisemitism.

In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Dr. Mamyrah Prosper, visiting Professor of Africana Studies at Davidson College and International Coordinator with Community Movement builders, to discuss protests in Haiti against the Haitian government of Jovenel Moise, the horrific tactics employed by Haitian state security forces, and the role of the US in propping up the controversial regime.

In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by TechForThePeople.org editor Chris Garaffa for another edition of the new weekly segment “Tech For The People." They discuss how the Minneapolis police compelled Google to reveal the identities of those “within the geographical region” of the infamous AutoZone in the days following the police execution of George Floyd, and how surveillance companies have been exploiting the coronavirus pandemic to attempt to put more drones in the hands of law enforcement.

Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Rachel Hu and Monica Cruz with Breakthrough News to discuss their new podcast, "It’s Not You, It’s Capitalism," the announcement by World Health Organization's investigative team in Wuhan that the conspiracy theory alleging the COVID-19 virus escaped from a Chinese laboratory was ‘extremely unlikely,' and how the ruling class in the US exploits political ignorance at home to maintain economic control across the globe.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com