Trump Supporters Breach Capitol Building in Historic Coup Attempt

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Ford Fischer, Co-Founder and Editor-in-Chief of News2Share, to discuss the fallout of the historic breach of the Capitol building by thousands of Trump supporters, how Trump’s incendiary speech “stirred up” the supporters and the vast difference in the police presence in the city during yesterday’s events and the George Floyd protests of last summer.

In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Mohamed Elmaazi, journalist and editor of the Interregnum, to discuss “Judge's Decision in Assange Case 'Casts a Shadow Over Investigative Journalism,” the refusal to grant bail to imprisoned whistleblower Julian Assange, the worrying implications of the legal precedent set forth by the judge’s view that Assange is a “co-conspirator” of Chelsea Manning.

In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Maurice Carney, co-founder and Executive Director of Friends of the Congo to discuss why Biden’s policy towards Africa unlikely to fundamentally differ from Donald Trump’s, and Trump’s recognition of Morrocan government claims to Western Sahara.

Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Claudia De La Cruz, Director of Culture for The People's Forum, to discuss the fallout of the historic interruption of the widely-heralded ‘peaceful democratic transition’ by Donald Trump supporters, and what the internal divisions revealed between the ruling class mean for organizers.

