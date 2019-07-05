America's Unexceptional Exceptionalism

A special post July 4th episode looking at American Exceptionalism and the hypocrisies that come along with it.

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" hosts Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by John Kiriakou, co-host of "Loud and Clear" to talk about whistleblowers, Constitutional rights, and American hypocrisy.

In the second segment, Eugene and Sean are joined by David Swanson, activist, journalist, radio host and author of the book "Curing Exceptionalism" to talk about US meddling in other nations' foreign policy and the endless wars America fights despite its cultivated image as a peacemaker.

In a special third segment of "By Any Means Necessary" Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by author Danny Haiphong to talk about his new co-authored book “American Exceptionalism and American Innocence: A People's History of Fake News―From the Revolutionary War to the War on Terror”, the silencing of anti-war voices within the American political system, and the mythology of America being the global leader of moral values and free speech.

Later in the show, Eugene and Sean are joined by Jamarl Thomas, political analyst and host of the "Progressive Soapbox" to talk about American exceptionalism and its new Cold-War mentality, the bipartisan nature of US foreign and domestic policy, and Joe Biden's feeling of entitlement towards the American Presidency.

The show ends with the one and only Jacqueline Luqman of Luqman Nation talking about the contradiction between the reality of racism and how it is presented historically and the United States of America's place in the world.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com