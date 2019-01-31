Cold Front Hits US While Things Heat Up in Venezuela

Indigenous people and the Amazon Rainforest under attack in Brazil; US rallies for Venezuela coup; Agism in the workplace

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" hosts Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Andrew Miller, DC Advocacy Director for Amazon Watch, to talk about Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro's violent attack on indigenous peoples and the Amazon rainforest, the long history of indigenous resistance, and the nefarious profiteering from land development and cultural destruction in Brazil.

In the second segment of "By Any Means Necessary" is joined by Ariel Gold, national co-director of CODEPINK, to talk about the ongoing political crisis in Veneuzula, the intricate web of those colluding to remove Maduro from office, and the long history of US interventionism in Latin America.

In the third segment "By Any Means Necessary" is joined by author Elizabeth White to talk about her new book "Fifty-five, Underemployed, and Faking Normal", the shocking number of Americans on the brink of economic crisis, rampant age discrimination in the workplace, and what longer lives will mean for employment expectations and Social Security benefits.

Later in the show, Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Bryan Weaver of Hoops Sagrado and Ra Shad Frazier Gaines, Founder of Black Progressives to talk about Elliott Abrams being named special US envoy to Venezuela, America's history of sheltering Latin America dictators, the death of R&B singer James Ingram, and whether or not Virginia should be considered the South.

