The Problem With Kanye, Trump, Cosby, and Bill Clinton

In the first segment of "By Any Means Necessary" Sean Blackmon and Bob Schlehuber are joined by Sputnik news analyst Walter Smolarek to talk about the Kurdish parliamentary elections, what the elections mean for Iraq and regional politics, and the status of the Iraqi city of Kirkuk.

In the second segment of "By Any Means Necessary" is joined by Chuck Kaufman, National Co-Coordinator of the Alliance for Global Justice, to talk about the state of crisis in Venezuela between the fall of global oil prices and US sanctions, the reasons behind American aggression towards Venezuela, and the significance of President Maduro and President Miguel Díaz-Canel speaking in New York City's Riverside Church in Harlem, New York.

In the third segment of "By Any Means Necessary" Netfa Freeman, analyst at the Institute for Policy Studies and organizer with Pan African Community Action joins the show to talk about the 10th anniversary of United States Africa Command (AFRICOM), the limited knowledge Americans have about the role of the US in Africa, how the US military facilitates disaster economics, and the evolving militarization of the US police.

In the last hour "By Any Means Necessary" is joined by Jackie Luqman of Luqman Nation to talk about a new US-Canada trade agreement, US Senator John Tester and Chuck Grassley applying for farm subsidies, Kanye West's SNL performance and twitter rants, and skewed narratives around sexual.

