Police Murder Stephon Clark; Bolton to Advise Trump on Foreign Policy

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Greg Montross, Organizer with Stop Police Terror Project DC, to talk about the police in Albuquerque, N.M., admitting the usage of stingray devices to capture electronic communication between citizens without warrants, predictive policing, and the need for alternatives to policing.

In a special second segment "By Any Means Necessary" is joined by writer David Shams to talk about John Bolton's appointment to Donald Trump's National Security Adviser, what Bolton will mean to US relations with North Korea, China, and Iran, and how Europe will respond to Trump's foreign policy shake-up.

In the third segment James Kilgore, Author of "Guidelines on Electronic Monitoring" joins the show to talk about electronic monitoring in the criminal legal system, the history of the US government and corporations tracking people of color and indigenous people, and how to increase transparency of data collected through electronic monitoring programs.

Later in the show Jackie Luquman of Luqman Nation joins Sean Blackmon and Eugene Puryear to talk about Donald Trump signing a $1.3 trillion spending bill despite veto threat, the police murder of Stephon Clark in Sacramento, the global nature of white supremacy, and the complete disconnect of US Congress from the day-to-day life of Americans.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com