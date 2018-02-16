School Shooter Has White Supremacist Ties, Trump to Visit Parkland, FL

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" hosts Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Briana Cartwright, Lawyer and Former Chairwoman of the National Labor Caucus of the Young Democrats of America and Ricky Nettina, Former President of Florida Young Democrats to talk about the mass shooting at Douglass High School in Parkland, Florida, the role of gun culture and Hollywood culture in leading to mass shootings, and how little has changed since the Pulse Nightclub Shooting in June 2016.

In the third segment Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined Ben Dixon, Host of "The Benjamin Dixon Show" to talk about the school shooting in Parkland, Florida leaving 17 people dead, the failure of US Congress to move immigration policy, the need for the electorate to hold elected officials accountable to progressive ideologies, if a Democratic wave in 2018 could lead to Trump impeachment charges, and if Trump staffers will put their White House roles on their resumes.

Later in the show Dr. David Alpher, Adjunct Professor of Conflict Analysis and Resolution at George Mason University to talk about the Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz being associated with the white nationalist group the Republic of Florida Militia (ROF), what draws young people to extremist movements, the politics around gun control in the US, the capitalistic motives behind the National Rifle Association, and what ways America could actually address their mass shooting problem.

