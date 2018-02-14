Register
14 February 2018
    Trump Budget Cuts Target Food Programs; Baltimore Police Found Guilty

    By Any Means Necessary
    Eugene Puryear, Sean Blackmon
    Trump's budget looks to cut food support; Tamimi trial in Israel starts; W.E.B DuBois Remembered; Drug Policy Reforms in New Mexico.

    On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" hosts Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Ariel Gold, National Co-Director for CODEPINK to talk about Israeli Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked arguing that the country needed to maintain its Jewish majority at the expense of Palestinian human rights, the closed-door trial of Palestinian teenager Ahed Tamimi, and the growing number of US politicians and celebrities calling for an end to the Israeli occupation and detention of Palestinian youth.

    In the second segment Jessica Gelay, Policy Manager, Drug Policy Alliance to talk about Donald Trump's budget in relation to addressing America's opioid crisis, the efforts by the New Mexico Legislature to push the Department of Health to add opioid use disorder to conditions allowed for medical cannabis access, efforts to de-stigmatize marijuana usage, and local efforts to resist Trump and Jeff Sessions Department of Justice around drug usage.

    In the third segment Dr. Anthony Monteiro from The Year of W.E.B. DuBois joins the show to mark the 150th birthday of W.E.B. DuBois and to talk about what DuBois would think of Donald Trump's tax bill, DuBois's vision for internationalism against Western imperialism, the need to cultivate leadership from oppressed and working class communities, and the need to guide movements with theory, knowledge, and practice.

    Later in the show Ra Shad Frazier-Gaines, Founder of the Black Progressives joins the show to talk about the new budget deal that cuts food support to needy families and individuals, the most effective ways for progressives to put pressure on Congress to protect welfare spending, and the latest from the ongoing dismissal of White House staffer Rob Porter.

    We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

    WEBDuBois, Marijuana, budget, Ahed Tamimi, Donald Trump, United States
