Trump Loves Asia, Will Pro-Active Policy Follow?

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" hosts Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by former US Congressmen Dennis Kucinich to talk about Donald Trump's trip to Asia, the hypocrisy of Americans lecturing other countries on human rights abuses, and the need to talk about America's 800 military bases abroad.

Later in the show Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Valerie Ervin, Senior Adviser of the Working Families Party to talk about recent elections and the implications of a strong, diverse down ballot presence.

In the third segment Will Griffin, national board of directors of Veterans For Peace and the Global Network Against Weapons and Nuclear Power in Space, joins the show to discuss the efforts to provide universal health care through the Veterans Administration, the ways in which private companies have worked to lobby the US government to privatize Veteran health care, the need to support Veterans through listening, the history of advocating for and fighting for Veteran rights, and how the idea of American exceptionalism clouds the country's ability to critique it's wars.

In the last hour "By Any Means Necessary" is joined by John Feffer, author and co-director of Foreign Policy in Focus at the Institute for Policy Studies to talk about Donald Trump's visit to Asia, Trump's ability to get along with a wide range of Asian leaders, whether or not Trump's knows of the repercussions of a North Korean attack, and Trump's over-reliance and confidence in missile defense systems. The group also talks about US-China relations, China's ability to deliver on financial commitments to other countries, the similarities between Australia and the US, and how Trump uses his anti-Obama rhetoric as a substitute for actual foreign policy.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com