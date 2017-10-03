Las Vegas Shooting Massacre Spurs Conversation on Guns and Race

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" hosts Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon start the show with a solemn discussion around the mass shooting in Las Vegas, Nevada, that claimed the lives of 59 people and left over 500 people injured. The pair discuss gun ownership, white terrorism, and America's hyper-violent culture.

In the second segment Dick Nichols, Spain and Catalonia correspondent for Green Left Weekly, joins the show to talk about the Catalonia's vote to succeed from the Spanish state, the history of fascism in the region, the open repression by the state against those hoping to vote, the economic ramifications if Catalonia and the Basque region were to leave Spanish rule, and what the vote means for left-wing politics in Spain.

Later in the show hosts Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Ajit Singh, political analyst, to talk about Sikh Inddo-Canadian politician Jagmeet Singh winning the election to head the New Democratic Party in the country, what it means for Singh to be Canada's first non-white political leader of a major party, if Singh will be an Obama-esque figure or if he will bring more substance than style to the political landscape. The group also discuss indigenous people's rights in Canada, continued building of oil pipelines across the country, Black Lives Matter Canada, and efforts to promote and implement a $15 minimum wage.

For the last hour of "By Any Means Necessary" Ra Shad Frazier-Gaines, Founder, Black Progressives and China Dickerson, Executive Director of DC Young Democrats join co-hosts Sean Blackmon and Eugene Puryear and callers to talk about the racial dynamics of gun ownership in the United States, the media's humanization of white killers and demonization of black victims, and the mass shooting at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas, Nevada. The group also talk about James Comey's speech at Howard University, Milo Yiannopoulos marrying a black man, and Jay Z's refusal to perform at the Super Bowl while and Justin Timberlake agreeing to perform at the game.

Today's talking points touch on the myriad ways America's jails are corrupt and poorly run and the Congress's inability to reauthorize the Children's Health Insurance Program.

