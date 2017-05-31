The New Normal in American Politics?; Europe Moves Away From Trump

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" host Eugene Puryear is joined by Anoa Changa, lawyer and host of "The Way with Anoa" to talk about a fight on the floor of the Texas House of Representatives after a Texas Republican Legislator told Democrats that he called Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers on protesters. The pair also talk about a hate crime in Portland, Oregon that left two people dead, the militarized approach by US government officials in relation to Standing Rock protests, and the radicalization of individuals vis a vis the fight against terrorism.

In a special third segment host Eugene Puryear is joined by Richard Becker, author of “Israel, Palestine and US Empire”, to talk about Donald Trump's visit to Europe, the growing tensions between the US and European leaders, the end and victory of the Palestinian prisoner strike in Israel, and the future of the US's THAAD system under new South Korean leadership.

Today's talking points touch on the myth of those who receive public benefits not wanting to work and the increase of incidental NSA data collection.

