US Government Overreaches in Utah and Korea; Death Penalty in Arkansas

"By Any Means Necessary" host Eugene Puryear is joined by Robert Lucero, Executive Director, the Ute Indian Tribe Political Action Committee, to talk about President Trump's signing of an executive order Wednesday calling into question the future of dozens of national monuments. The order allows Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke test the 111-year history of the Antiquities Act: Whether one president can nullify a previous president's proclamation establishing a national monument. The pair talk about how this is a blatant land and resource grab by big oil companies, the irony of the US government calling for "local" voices, and how Utah has a twice promised land problem.

Later in the show, Eugene Puryear is joined by, Executive Director, Death Penalty Information Center, to talk about the Arkansas death penalty cases, the psychological damages to prison officials through carrying out death punishments, and the inhumane treatment of those on death row.

In a special third part Bruce Gagnon, Coordinator of Global Network Against Weapons & Nuclear Power in Space and Will Griffin, member of the Stop THAAD in Korea & US militarism in Asia and the Pacific Task-force, to talk about the installation of the THAAD system in South Korea, how the system will be used to push an offensive US foreign policy in the region, and how THAAD will serve to provoke North Koreans and undermine peace efforts in the region.

