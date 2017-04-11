Egypt Church Bombings; What's Next in Syria; US Mental Health Crisis

"By Any Means Necessary" host Eugene Puryear is joined by Dr. David Alpher, Adjunct Professor Conflict Analysis and Resolution, George Mason University to talk about the ramifications of Donald Trump's military strike against the Syrian government, the Palm Sunday church bombings in Egypt, and the humanitarian crisis in Yemen. The pair also talk about the long-term traumatic effects of war and the nuances and realities most Americans miss don't understand.

Later in the show host Eugene Puryear is joined by, Vice President of Policy and Programs, Mental Health America to talk about the mental health crisis in America, the violent outcomes when mental health goes untreated, the oddity that Americans separate physical and mental health diseases, and how under-resourced the mental health field is to offer treatment.

Today's talking points touch on a financial 'no-fly' list, the ending of US funding to the United Nations Population Fund, and the destruction of the Great Barrier Reef in Australia.

