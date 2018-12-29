Register
16:18 GMT +329 December 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Brave New World

    US Evangelicals' Political Muscle Weakening?

    Brave New World
    Get short URL
    John Harrison
    0 0 0

    Since the 1970s, evangelicals in the US have formed a major part of the Republican base in the USA. Large numbers of people have been leaving various evangelical movements in recent years however, so the impact of evangelicals could, if his theory is correct, be coming to an end. What does this mean for US politics?

    Rob Taub, and American TV commentator, radio host most and Newsmax columnist shares his opinions about these issues.

    Rob says that the impact of evangelicals on the Republican Party has been very strong, not necessarily by virtue of strength of numbers, but by virtue of good organization. "It's like the NRA. They don't have an enormous number of members, but they are powerful because of their organization, and they wield money and influence. It it is the same thing with evangelicals. They are an organized group, there are a much larger number of liberals who can complain about things most vociferously, but not with the same level of organization. So evangelicals in our country are a very pointed, organized bunch."

    Host John Harrison points out how Terry Heaton (who worked alongside televangelist Pat Robertson on the 700 Club show, and became its executive producer), in his 2017 book: ‘The Gospel of Self: How Jesus Joined the GOP' where he describes how evangelical Christianity forced itself on a needy Republican Party in order to gain influence on a global level. He describes how the 700 Club moved Christians steadily into the Republican Party, and moved the party itself to the right.

    Rob Taub comments: "I agree, I think that the evangelics are a very crafty bunch, in fact when you mention the 700 Club, I used to watch that show, and I got the impression that they didn't really do anything other than ask for money. They did it brilliantly, and it was called the 700 Cub because $700 was the minimum amount of money that you could send in. This is a substantial amount of money for people of limited means, and this goes way back. I think this trickled down (to use a Republican phrase) to people who weren't necessarily evangelical but people who held good Christian values. They would say that we are going to vote for this particular candidate because they would seem to embody being a good Church going person… it is a club, and you realize that my $700 is giving me the ability to wield power by donating enormous amounts of money….The fact that they could wield such power has always amazed me. There was a television show over 25 years ago in America called NYPD Blue. It was the first to use racy language, although today it wouldn't even be considered to be in that category. Before it was even aired, a religious right group got all the advertisers to pull their advertising…. Christianity has always had a missionary aspect to it, as can be seen in the way they proselytize. If you want to covert to Judaism for example it is incredibly difficult. It's like getting a degree from a university…. It is much easier to convert to Christianity in this country."

    The Republican Party has not always been so influenced by the evangelicals. Rob says: "There have been so many changes, as more and more laws and freedoms have been enacted, perhaps they became a more vocal group because they saw the level of control or power that they wanted to exercise diminishing. Intermarriages between different groups in this country are normal progressions but also something that conservatives don't like. So what do they do? Without really vocally condemning it, they say we support the rule of God, and God says you shouldn't do this, so it's a way of bringing conservatism back…"

    But the situation is changing. 20 years ago, just 46% of white evangelical protestants were older than 50, now 60% are above 50. According to an article in Newsweek, only 10% of Americans under 30 identify as white evangelicals. The exodus is so great that demographers now predict that evangelicals may probably not be a major political force in the US presidential elections by 2024. Rob comments. "I think these figures are true because organized religion is not the factor that it once was in this country. We are becoming more and more tolerant, the idea of the religious right seeing NYPD Blue now as being a threat of any kind is ridiculous these days. So will they lose their power? Yes, but then we get into talking about our President Donald Trump who has found a new way to mobilize the religious right by evoking fear in them, and by bringing about a particular resurgence of conservatism. Trump's ultimate message is that we want to keep other people out (the minorities). Although the religious right may not be as populous as it once was, people with that thinking still exist, there is still conservatism in this country and Trump has found a way to tap into it.

    As far as the impact of a weakening evangelical base on the next election in 2020 goes, Rob argues that it not so much about the evangelicals but about the lack of leadership within the Democrats. "There is no real leadership, no real vision of values or sets of beliefs, there are some who want socialism, others who want something else, there are all these people vying for power there is no real effective leader as I see it…."

    We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

    Tags:
    Politics, Evangelicals, domestic politics, Republican Party, Donald Trump, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    No Words Necessary: Silent Film's Most Enchanting Actresses
    No Words Necessary: Silent Film's Most Enchanting Actresses
    Home Alone: White House Edition
    Home Alone: White House Edition
    NATO armed forces
    NATO Armed Forces in Europe, Afghanistan
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse