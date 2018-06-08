Register
15:30 GMT +308 June 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Brave New World

    15,000 US Troops to be Deployed in Poland?

    Brave New World
    Get short URL
    John Harrison
    1 0 0

    The Polish government is interested in establishing a large, permanent US military presence in their country and they are willing to pay large sums of money to help cover the costs, to safeguard Poland from the "threat from the East." The deal has been canceled but serious questions have been raised regarding Polish-Russian relations.

    Magdalena Szmidt, a Polish lawyer and women's right activist, joins the program.  

    Moscow considers the establishment of a US army base in Poland to be a breach of the 1997 NATO Founding Act, whereby, Moscow says, NATO agreed not to deploy permanent forces in Eastern Europe. 

    Magdalena starts the program by saying that she does not think that the troop deployment is going to happen: "Yesterday we found out that the US's ambassador to the UN said that this is not going to happen. The threat that it might still happen is there, but the immediate, direct threat is not there."  

    In a sign of possible discord within the Polish government, the defense ministry confirmed that the proposal was sent to Washington without the knowledge of the president, Andrzej Duda. "I would not rely on anything the Polish Ministry of Defense says; it is really difficult to follow what the Polish government is doing at the moment. But it is all governed by the Atlantic Treaty, so they cannot just decide like that, decisions have to be approved by all members of the North Atlantic Treaty. If it is outside of NATO then it is a bilateral matter, and the US has expressed that it will not go ahead with this. Politics however change so much at the moment so I don't dare to say what will happen," said Magdalena.

    There have been reports in the Western media that the US government is trying to support far right governments in Eastern Europe. "This is difficult to work out; there have been reports in the media that the Polish government has been working with the Russian government. Now they are saying that the Polish government has been reaching out to the American government. There is a huge discrepancy within the reports that the Polish media publish about this matter," Magdalena stated.

    John Harrison asked the Polish people what they think about their government's attempt to request a significant increase in the US military presence in Poland. Magdalena answered, "I am not aware of any signaling that people are afraid of Russia invading. Of course you cannot predict everything but I don't think that Polish people are immensely concerned about this."

    Many people think that most Poles are anti-Russia. According to Magdalena, this is untrue. "I'm part Russian, my grandfather was Russian, I come from the North East of Poland, I come from an area where all cultures and religions were mixed up together. I don't feel that amongst my friends, family and people that I know that there is fear. I may be biased; I come from the east of Poland, the people that I know are quite liberal." John Harrison asked whether there is a cultural split between the east and west of Poland as there is in Ukraine. Magdalena replied, "Most Russian Orthodox followers live where I come from, and it [Russian Orthodoxy] is officially tolerated, so that's OK. The rest of Poland is Catholic, but I don't see that contrast. I don't see it." Regarding the differences in culture between Poland and Belorussians, Magdalena said, "This is another matter; there were some bad things that happened in the Second World War between Poland and Ukraine, so that is quite a sensitive area, but relations are not as sensitive between Poles and Belorussians."

    So if we can believe the US ambassador to the UN, it seems that the deployment of some 15,000 US troops to Poland will not happen. However, judging by the way the US government is making U-turns in its foreign policy, such a deployment remains a possibility.

    Tags:
    US military presence, military, NATO, Poland, United States, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: June 2-8
    This Week in Pictures: June 2-8
    Can’t Lose Attitude
    Can’t Lose Attitude
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse