Frank-Dodd is Frankly Dead

And so we have come full circle. Post 2008 financial crisis legislation has been pushed through the House of Representatives and is awaiting the final go-ahead, which is almost certainly to come one way or the other. It's clear that for everyday folk this piece of “restrictive” legislature will certainly have a negative impact. The question is how bad is it going to be. Robin Williams, Louis CK, and Doug Stanhope deliver the funny, while Ann Lee (American author and commentator on global economics and finance issues, who is also an adjunct professor at New York University and the CEO of Coterie, a new technology investment consortium) shares her professional opinion.

