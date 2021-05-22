We Are Calling For a New Kind of Offensive, a Peace Offensive for the Middle East

GUEST
Jeff Halper - Author, Activist, Anthropologist, and Professor | Hamas Representing Palestinian People, Lack of Opposition to Netanyahu, and Israeli Media
Juan Lainez - Guitarist and School Teacher | Honduras Education System, Political Corruption in Honduras, and Heavy Metal Music
In the first hour, Lee and John spoke with Jeff Halper on the media in Israel, settler colonialism, and the mindset of young people in Israel. Jeff spoke on the advanced weapons of Israel, provided by the American government. Jeff discussed how disliked Netanyahu is in Israel and the tactics of Netanyahu to keep himself in power.
In the second hour, Lee and John spoke with Juan Lainez on the situation in Honduras, education funding, and corruption in the Honduras government. Juan talked about the history of Honduras and the United States and how corruption plays into that history. Juan discussed the government of Honduras mismanaging the funds for education and how that money never reaches the children of Honduras.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
All comments
Show new comments (0)