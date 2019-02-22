The Baby is the Real Victim

Jon Gaunt is joined on Shooting from the Lip this week by the New York Observer columnist Andre Walker.

Andre Walker thinks “we should take military action to get Begum’s baby back here.”

However, Andre believes we should leave the Jihadi Bride in Syria as she is a terrorist and “She only wants to come back to the UK to get on the Social”

“We should take pity on the people of Syria and Iraq who were brutalised by this fascist regime” She was absolutely a part of that, so she should get nothing from us”

Andre then moves on to state that “Corbyn has now lost the middle ground” “He is just a mess”

And that he believes Oliver Letwin and Dominic Grieve hold the keys to whether Theresa May survives in Number 10.

He thinks we are going to end up like Norway in the EU effectively without a say”

He also “believes that UKIP has burned the Party”

“And that “Tommy Robinson is an inappropriate person to be in power in a party as he has a criminal record.”

He is absolutely with Trump on the wall and immigration. “The southern border needs to be secured it is porous, the solution is to stop immigration at the Border.”

Finally, Andre Walker concludes by saying, “What Trump is doing warrants him being remembered as a great President.”